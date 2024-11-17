Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 538 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $51,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 280.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on URI

United Rentals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $836.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $807.10 and its 200 day moving average is $726.23. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $454.71 and a 1 year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.03%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.