Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,154 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:SMH opened at $239.95 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $156.56 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
