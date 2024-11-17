Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,154 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $239.95 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $156.56 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.