Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,402 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after buying an additional 65,512 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after buying an additional 1,029,741 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 335.5% during the 3rd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 11.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $201.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $150.81 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $183.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

