RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $223,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 26,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.1% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $186.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $964.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $95.25 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

