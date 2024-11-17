Veery Capital LLC Has $18.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 239,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

BND stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2276 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

