Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Shares Up 12.2% – What’s Next?

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.90 and last traded at C$11.90. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.61.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.73.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

