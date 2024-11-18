1,228 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Aljian Capital Management LLC

Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,718,000 after buying an additional 609,905 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 742,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,423,000 after buying an additional 520,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $88,847,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 39.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $150.81 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

