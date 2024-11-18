First Western Trust Bank Has $1.96 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Western Trust Bank cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $63.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 113.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.29 and a 12 month high of $159.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.34.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 20.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,296 shares of company stock worth $1,423,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

