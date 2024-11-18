Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Premium Brands (PBH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Premium Brands (TSE: PBH) in the last few weeks:

11/7/2024 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$129.00 to C$120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$103.00 to C$90.00.

11/7/2024 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$96.00.

11/7/2024 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$106.00 to C$101.00.

11/7/2024 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$111.00 to C$94.00.

10/24/2024 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$101.00 to C$109.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PBH traded up C$0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching C$81.26. 88,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,826. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of C$75.67 and a 52 week high of C$97.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$90.29.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.25). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.039823 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.86%.

In related news, Director Johnny Ciampi purchased 3,500 shares of Premium Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$77.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$269,570.00. Also, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total value of C$604,100.00. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

