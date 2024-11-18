Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $20,854,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $10,256,000.
GE Vernova Stock Up 1.1 %
GE Vernova stock opened at $329.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.49 and its 200-day moving average is $209.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $349.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
