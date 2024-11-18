iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is MB Generational Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

MB Generational Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $283.56 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $212.37 and a fifty-two week high of $290.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

