BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Price

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.95.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.92. 1,676,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,150. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This represents a 28.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

