Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 3.7% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $806,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Booking by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 40 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Booking by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in Booking by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,973.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,360.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,991.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,079.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5,069.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,749.83.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

