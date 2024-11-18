VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge Buys 12,500 Shares

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,750.00.

Christopher Michael Goodridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Christopher Michael Goodridge acquired 5,000 shares of VerticalScope stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.54 per share, with a total value of C$42,700.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Christopher Michael Goodridge sold 400 shares of VerticalScope stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total value of C$3,556.00.

VerticalScope Price Performance

TSE FORA traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.45. 28,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66. The company has a market cap of C$157.34 million, a PE ratio of 120.57 and a beta of -0.02. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

