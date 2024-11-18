CAP Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

CAP Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,264.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 14,316,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,183,000 after buying an additional 14,190,276 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,393,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,933,000 after acquiring an additional 679,655 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,924,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,717,000 after acquiring an additional 159,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,632,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,215,000 after purchasing an additional 104,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,470,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $98.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average is $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.78.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

