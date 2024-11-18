Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s current price.

DCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $34.00 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $171.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $928,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,044,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,415,072. This represents a 2.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 30.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 496.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 42.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.