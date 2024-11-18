Tidemark LLC Has $513,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Tidemark LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $46.86 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

