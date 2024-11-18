Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 83,605 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 83,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter worth $137,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter worth $385,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $14,850,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 10.44%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,390.91%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Justin Charles Guichard bought 7,364 shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $100,003.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,003.12. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

