Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Purchases 555 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.1% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 119.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $611,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

IBM stock opened at $204.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $152.13 and a 12 month high of $237.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.79 and its 200 day moving average is $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

