Claro Advisors LLC Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 190.9% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 176.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $102,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $51.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

