Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $82.90 Million Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Boot Barn were worth $82,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 545,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after purchasing an additional 124,060 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $32,779,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,212.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 263,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 218,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,212,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $135.02 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $169.83. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.