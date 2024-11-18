Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 3,713 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,472 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,659 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,104,000 after purchasing an additional 222,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,414,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VXUS stock opened at $60.41 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average is $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

