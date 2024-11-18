iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,663,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793,244 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $78,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.52 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1577 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

