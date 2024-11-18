CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.
CONSOL Energy Price Performance
CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $574.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.00 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2,931.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 54.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.
CONSOL Energy Company Profile
CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.
