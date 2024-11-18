Ankr (ANKR) Price Up 11.3% This Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Ankr has a total market cap of $321.62 million and approximately $24.46 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03260007 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 333 active market(s) with $22,859,568.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

