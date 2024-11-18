MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 912 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,314,000 after acquiring an additional 47,328 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $127.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $93.74 and a twelve month high of $132.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

