MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $216,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $122.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.43. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $95.15 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

