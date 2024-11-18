Semus Wealth Partners LLC Has $979,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $397.00 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $294.34 and a 12 month high of $410.94. The firm has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.18 and its 200-day moving average is $372.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

