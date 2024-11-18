Tidemark LLC Buys 211 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tidemark LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $88.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

