WP Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.9% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after purchasing an additional 184,561 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after buying an additional 879,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,864,000 after buying an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,804,000 after buying an additional 96,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 27.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $756.81 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $753.69 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $985.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1,034.89. The stock has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,099.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

