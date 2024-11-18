Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Purchases 472 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $408.18 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.34 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $405.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.51 and its 200 day moving average is $366.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

