Kelly Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Kelly Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Kelly Services has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Kelly Services Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of KELYA opened at $14.39 on Monday. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $511.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KELYA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

