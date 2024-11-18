MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Invests $73,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 182.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $354.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.35. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $258.61 and a one year high of $366.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

