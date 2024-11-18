Empirical Finance LLC Buys 257 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Trimble by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 272.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Trimble by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $337,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $70.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $74.22.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

