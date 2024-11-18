Eq LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eq LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,089 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $120.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $94.83 and a 12 month high of $126.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average is $112.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

