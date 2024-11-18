Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,566.2% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,409.27. This trade represents a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

