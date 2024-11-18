Theory Financial LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Theory Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $155.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.66. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $161.49.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.