iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 28,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. EQ LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 77,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $354,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $97.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.