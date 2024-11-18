KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.90.

KLA Stock Up 0.3 %

KLAC stock opened at $616.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $527.11 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $721.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $763.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.