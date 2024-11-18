iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $91.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.49.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

