Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of BorgWarner worth $42,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 361.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,010,000 after buying an additional 1,919,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,190,000 after buying an additional 1,640,503 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 20.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,308,000 after buying an additional 669,137 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,410,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after buying an additional 652,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 236.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 844,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 593,265 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,096.80. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $698,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,656.02. This trade represents a 38.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,966 shares of company stock worth $6,225,843. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

