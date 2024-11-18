Wharton Business Group LLC Invests $202,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 36,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $88.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $117.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Macquarie raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.