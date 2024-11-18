Moonbeam Trading Up 15.2% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $197.05 million and $75.74 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00038623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,146,277,682 coins and its circulating supply is 919,765,983 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

