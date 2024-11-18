J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.2% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.2% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $933,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 925,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,083 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.0% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 28.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $524.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

