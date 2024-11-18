Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $246.31 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $189.06 and a 52-week high of $257.26. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.32 and its 200-day moving average is $228.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

