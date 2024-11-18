Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.66 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Humana were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 164.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Humana by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Humana by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

NYSE HUM opened at $275.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.94. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $527.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

