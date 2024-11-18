GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,411 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 356.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,589,000 after buying an additional 678,241 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,811,000 after acquiring an additional 518,075 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $88,190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 324.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,324,000 after purchasing an additional 230,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,011 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $260.82 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.18 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.48.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.90.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This represents a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

