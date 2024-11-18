Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $389.57 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $421.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

