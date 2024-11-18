Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $12.22 on Monday. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 110.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 21,707.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4,512.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

