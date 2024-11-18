Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Global
Liberty Global Stock Down 1.8 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 110.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 21,707.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4,512.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Palantir Stock Surges After Announcing Move to the NASDAQ
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why Buffett Dumped Apple and Bet Big on Domino’s Stock Instead
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Tesla Stock Dips on EV Tax Break Cut— Perfect Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.