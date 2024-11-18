Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $629,000. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.